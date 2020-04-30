UC Davis Health starts antibody tests for coronavirus | Local coronavirus updates

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Northern California as we work together to separate facts from fear.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 48,917 (As of April 30).

48,917 (As of April 30). 1,982 deaths

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

Click here for complete information on coronavirus, unemployment, and more from the state of California.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Sac City Unified celebrates 1 million meals: Since school closures, Sacramento City Unified School District has provided more than a million meals given away. The district gives away about 36,000 meals per day Monday through Wednesday, including break, lunch, and a snack. That amount doubles on Thursdays when they distribute meals to last students for two days. "Sac City Unified is proud to provide nutritious meals to thousands of students who might otherwise go hungry,” said Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar. “Meeting the need for more than a million meals over just seven weeks to combat hunger demonstrates one of the vital roles of our schools. There are many uncertainties ahead in the COVID-19 crisis that have families understandably worried. Sac City Unified’s ongoing student nutrition program is an important service that our students and families can count on.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom intends to close all California beaches and state parks starting Friday in the wake of a weekend that saw a crush of people at open seashores. The head of the California Police Chiefs Association sent a bulletin to members on Wednesday, saying the governor plans to announce the order on Thursday. A message to the governor's office seeking comment wasn't immediately returned. The order comes as some communities reopened their beaches and pressure builds to cautiously begin easing stay-at-home restrictions that have throttled the state's economy and kept millions at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A worker at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tracy has died due to complications from the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC10 on Wednesday. It's unclear when or how the worker contracted the virus. According to Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski, the employee last worked on April 1, but had no reported symptoms of COVID-19. "We are saddened by the loss of an associate at our site in Tracy, California. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues in the days ahead," Levandowski said in a statement.

from the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC10 on Wednesday. It's unclear when or how the worker contracted the virus. According to Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski, the employee last worked on April 1, but had no reported symptoms of COVID-19. "We are saddened by the loss of an associate at our site in Tracy, California. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues in the days ahead," Levandowski said in a statement. A Turlock nursing home that has suffered from a large coronavirus outbreak announced Wednesday that six current and former residents of the facility have died from the virus. At least 67 residents and 30 workers at the Turlock Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID19. The facility tested all of its residents and workers recently, and while a large number have tested positive, 167 employees and residents have tested negative for the virus, officials with the facility said. The nursing home has eight more tests pending.

