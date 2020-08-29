UC Davis Health to train community health workers in COVID-19 contact training through NIH grant

The $2.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be shared by three universities including UC Davis.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UC Davis Health has received part of a $2.3 million grant so that promotoras can be trained as contact tracers to slow the spread of COVD-19.

UC Davis Health will use the funding to train workers in research best practices. Doctors say this could help reduce health disparities tied to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It is very clear that here in California and several other states across the U.S., that we are not out of the woods,” said Dr. Sergio Aguilar-Gaxiola, director of the Center for Reducing Health Disparities.

The $2.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be shared by three universities including UC Davis. The grant aims to help train community health workers to better serve their communities.

“In a systematic manner, we can have the personnel that would help to control the spread and the transmission,” Aguilar-Gaxiola said.

While the entire nation has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, people of color have been disproportionally affected by the virus. For instance, Latinos in California have been infected with coronavirus at a rate three times higher than people who are white, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Aguilar-Gaxiola says the online training will better prepare health workers who do jobs like contact tracing, to help Spanish speakers, and other underserved communities hit hard by the pandemic.

Hundreds of workers will be trained. The training will help them learn to better research and to be sensitive to the issues of language and culture.

“If we are able to do this, I’m absolutely sure that it is possible to reduce the spreading of the virus,” Aguilar-Gaxiola said. “And this is exactly what we need right now.”

Now that funding has been secured, the universities will be working with community health partners to develop the training. There is no timeline yet on when the training will begin.

