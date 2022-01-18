Record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center

Officials say the hospital currently has 126 COVID-19 patients, most with severe symptoms. It's up from the 37 patients the hospital saw on Jan. 1.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UC Davis Medical Center is calling on people to take precautions after they broke their own record for coronavirus hospitalizations.

In a news release from the hospital, officials said there were currently 126 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. It's a noted increase from the 37 patients the hospital saw Jan. 1, and it also breaks a record set last winter that saw 125 hospitalizations.

“We continue to see increasing numbers of infected patients, many requiring hospital admission, sometimes in the intensive care units,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

The hospital says most patients have severe symptoms and that a smaller number have mild or asymptomatic cases. However, those cases can also strain resources due to isolation needs and the higher care levels needed to keep staff and other patients from getting sick.

“Even though Omicron appears to be somewhat milder than earlier variants, there are so many more people getting infected because of the increased transmissibility,” said Brad Pollock, professor of epidemiology and chair of the Department of Public Health Sciences. “That means hospital capacity will continue to be taxed. Remember, only 70% of Californians are fully vaccinated. Those that are not vaccinated will drive most of the stress on our health care capacity.”

The record cases coincides with a spike in pediatric admissions as well. The increase in pediatric admissions is a trend Dr. Blumberg expects to see continue.

“A growing number of children are being admitted to the hospital, and we expect this to continue to increase both for acute COVID infection, but also due to the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, MIS-C, which may follow acute COVID infection by two to four weeks,” Blumberg explained.

Officials said there are nine pediatric patients with COVID as of Tuesday. On Jan. 1, there were two.

Health experts are calling on people to take extra precautions to avoid becoming infected and to avoid spreading the virus to others.

“People should know how much more transmissible this version of the virus is compared to the previous variants,” Pollock said. “It is critical to use N95 masks if you can, limit gathering indoors with large groups, and make sure you are fully vaccinated and boosted to reduce your risks of having serious disease if you do get infected.”

