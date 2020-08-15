UC Davis partners with Pfizer to test potential coronavirus vaccine

A new mRNA vaccine candidate showing promise is hoping researchers in the fight against COVID-19.

“So UC Davis School of Medicine is going to be one of 120 sites in the country to test the new Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19,” Dr. Allison Brashear, Dean of the UC Davis School of Medicine, said. “And we’re very excited to participate. We’re already beginning to recruit patients.”

Dr. Brashear said the vaccine trial is the first of its type in the country and they’re looking for volunteers to test it.

“We’re interested in making sure that we recruit a diverse population of patients who are affected by COVID[-19] and Sacramento is an ideal place to do that,” Dr. Brashear said.

READ MORE ABOUT VACCINES ON ABC10:

Dr. Jose Alberto Arevalo, chairman of Latinx Physicians of California, said he understands intimately how hard the Latinx community’s been hit.

“We’re about 39.8% of the population and yet were about 54%, 55% of the cases,” Dr. Arevalo said. “We are at the point of working with UC Davis to identify individuals and to and help them link up with UC Davis from the Latinx community."

He says it’s important to verify the vaccine works for the Latinx population.

“So critically important that we get people to participate and help us to understand that those issue are being addressed and that the only way to do that is with the trial,” Dr. Arevalo said.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the vaccine study can apply here.

► FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter