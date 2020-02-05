UK leader Johnson names new baby in honor of doctors who treated his COVID-19

The announcement of his 3-day-old son was made Saturday, the birth coming just days after Johnson returned to work following hospitalization for the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson in honor of their grandfathers and doctors who saved the U.K. leader's life when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Symonds made the announcement on her Instagram page Saturday, posting a picture of her cradling her 3-day-old son and explaining the name choice. She praised the maternity team at University College Hospital in London and said her "heart is full."

"Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am." she wrote in the post. "Wilfred after Boris' grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart - the two doctors that saved Boris' life last month.''

The birth came just days after Johnson returned to work following his hospitalization for the coronavirus. He spent a week at London's St. Thomas' hospital, including three nights in intensive care.

Johnson was present for the birth but back working at 10 Downing St. within hours amid the ongoing pandemic. Johnson's office said he would take paternity leave later in the year.

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, announced their engagement in February and said they expected a baby in the summer.