Unvaccinated California workers will no longer need to get a weekly COVID-19 test

The state says testing unvaccinated workers is not slowing the spread of COVID-19 as it did with omicron.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Public Health is ending the requirement of weekly testing for unvaccinated workers.

The state says this is all in an effort to better align with federal regulations. The new requirement goes into effect on Saturday, September 17.

"Mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers is not effectively preventing disease transmission as with the original COVID-19 virus and prior variants earlier in the pandemic," the CDPH wrote in a statement.

Ending the weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated individuals even includes those in high-risk areas including congregate settings, schools and health care settings.

However, this does not change the state's vaccination and booster requirement for those in health care, correctional health and residential living settings.

California Department of Public Health director and state public health officer Dr. Tomás Aragón said, “we've entered a phase of the pandemic where the majority of people in these workplace settings are vaccinated, and our youngest Californians are now eligible for vaccination too, which protects all of our communities against severe illness, hospitalization and death.”

Even though the requirement is ending Saturday the state still wants all these workplaces to provide testing. They supplied 10 million test kits to K-12 schools. The state also expects to receive 1 million doses of the new booster.

