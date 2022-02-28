Unvaccinated workers no longer required mask up indoors March 1

Employers will still have to provide a face covering if an employee requests one as well.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will no longer require unvaccinated workers to mask up indoors.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the executive order Monday night.

The masking requirement itself eases March 1. However, officials say they will still be strongly recommending masks for all individuals in most indoor settings. Employers will still have to provide a face covering if an employee requests one as well.

The order also extends the Division of Occupational Safety and Health's (Cal/OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) through May 5 to make sure the board has time to review the new guidance ahead of the next re-adoption of the ETS.

The full order from the governor can be found HERE.

WATCH ALSO: