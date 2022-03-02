California COVID-19 death toll tops 80,000 as US toll reaches 900,000

Propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has hit 900,000, less than two months after eclipsing 800,000.

CALIFORNIA, USA — According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, California surpassed 80,000 coronavirus deaths.

Los Angeles County, according data, is among the top 20 counties by the numbers of deaths in the U.S.

COVID-19 has become one of the three top leading causes of death in America, behind the big two — heart disease and cancer. To public health experts, the milestone is made all the more tragic because so many of the recent deaths were preventable. Just 64% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

