"Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face covering!" Adams said in a tweet.

U.S. surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams is urging people to wear face masks saying masks promote freedom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice–but if more wear them, we'll have MORE freedom to go out," Adams said in a tweet Sunday morning.

He said face coverings lead to less asymptomatic spread of the virus, which helps lead to more places and businesses open sooner.

Adams tweeted Americans should exercise and promote their freedom(s) by choosing to wear a face covering.

He believes masks are important to slowing the spread of the coronavirus and reopen the economy.

"I wear my face covering to protect you, and you wear yours to protect me," Adams said in a video posted to the U.S. surgeon general's Twitter page dating back to May. "We're all in this together."

