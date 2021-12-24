x
Coronavirus

U.S. to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa

The ban had barred entry to all non-U.S. citizens who traveled to any of the eight countries named in the restrictions.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant. The White House says the temporary travel bans bought scientists necessary time to study the new virus variant first discovered in South Africa. The World Health Organization and leaders in southern Africa criticized the travel ban as ineffective. The ban had barred entry to all non-U.S. citizens who had been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. It will be lifted on New Year's Eve. 

Read the full story here.

