USS Theodore Roosevelt returning to San Diego after unconventional deployment

During the deployment, the crew was ravaged by COVID-19 and the commanding officer was fired for the way he warned the Navy.

SAN DIEGO — The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt will return to port in San Diego on Thursday from a deployment that was anything but routine.

More than 6,000 Sailors from Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group deployed on Jan. 17 to conduct routine operations in the Indo-Pacific and maintain security and stability in the region.

In March, the USS Theodore Roosevelt had an outbreak of coronavirus on the ship which lead to it being docked in Guam. Over half the crew was pulled off the ship and quarantined at various locations on the island. Two crew members died from the virus. The crew was able to get back to their mission on June 4.

Adding to the stress, the commanding officer, Captain Brett Crozier, was relieved of duty for the way he warned the Navy about the spread of coronavirus aboard his ship.

When the coronavirus outbreak was discovered on the Roosevelt, Crozier sent an email to several commanders pleading for more urgent Navy action, including the removal of nearly all sailors from the ship to protect their health. That email was leaked to media, and the acting Navy secretary at the time, Thomas Modly, accused Crozier of bad judgment and directed that he be relieved of command April 2.

Modly resigned days later.