Proof of vaccination, negative COVID test will be required at large events in California

Beginning Sept. 20, you'll have to show proof of vaccination or submit a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend indoor events with 1,000 or more people.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California will soon require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all large indoor events where 1,000 or more people will be in attendance.

The new requirement is set to begin on Sept. 20, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced Wednesday. As part of the requirement, proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test must be submitted within 72-hours of the event.

The old requirement was lowered from events with 5,000 or more. An alarming increase in coronavirus cases, driven by the more infection delta variant, was a major factor in state health officials’ decision to alter California’s policy.

“The Delta variant has proven to be highly transmissible, making it easier to spread in large crowds where people are near each other for long periods of time,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “By requiring individuals to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 at large events, we are decreasing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death.”

Additionally, self-attestation will no longer be accepted in order to attend large events, health officials said. These changes will remain in place until Nov. 1, 2021.

