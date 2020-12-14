Need to know: Coronavirus vaccine distribution in California

California will prioritize employees with direct exposure to COVID-19 in the healthcare industry and long-term care facilities

CALIFORNIA, USA — As early as Monday, healthcare workers across California could receive the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine following the FDA's emergency approval of the vaccine.

Moderna's vaccine will undergo the same review next week and is expected to be just as effective as the Pfizer vaccine.

Of the 327,000 doses expected this week, 35,145 doses will go to the region, including Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Placer, Yolo and seven other counties.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said the county is expected to receive 15,000 doses of the initial Pfizer shipment based on the county's request.

San Joaquin County’s Public Health Officer Maggie Park said the county is expected to receive 4,875 doses of the Pfizer shipment.

Who will receive vaccines first?

The exact allocations have yet to be announced for counties and hospitals has not been confirmed yet. Public health departments will administer vaccines and allocate doses among providers according to the California Department of Public Health.

How will the vaccines be stored?

Both vaccines need to be kept cold before they are distributed, but the Pfizer vaccine needs ultra-cold storage, between negative 70 and negative 80 degrees Celsius.

Currently, California has several ultra-cold freezers in the state including at University of California, Davis. Newsom said California currently has the storage capabilities to distribute the first wave of vaccines.

If approved, the Moderna vaccine will be easier to distribute; it can be stored in a regular refrigerator for up to 30 days.