14 Northern California children given wrong amount of COVID vaccine

ANTIOCH, Calif. — A Northern California health clinic gave 14 children the wrong dose when administering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines over the weekend.

Sutter Health said in a statement that 14 of the vaccinations given at its pediatric clinic in Antioch had “an incorrect amount” of diluent, which is used to dilute the concentrated form of the vaccine.

ABC7 in the Bay Area reported that the statement did not specify if the doses were too much or too little.

"The safety of our patients is our top priority, and we immediately reviewed our processes to help make sure this doesn't happen again," Dr. Jimmy Hu is Chair of the Sutter Health COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force said in a statement to ABC7. "According to the CDC, patients who receive vaccine with an incorrect diluent volume may experience more arm soreness, fatigue, headache, or a fever in response to the dose given."

Sutter Health said it immediately notified parents and was reviewing what happened.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, patients who receive vaccine with an incorrect dose may experience more arm soreness, fatigue, headache, or a fever.

