California advisory committee to discuss vaccination plan Wednesday

California's Community Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) will hold another meeting about the state's vaccination plan.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California's Community Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) will meet Wednesday to further discuss vaccinating Californians.

On the agenda is reviewing public comment to the committee, recommendations for Phase 1B/1C, federal funding for vaccination distribution in California, and community engagement.

“California has vaccinated more people than any other state in the country, and has done it with a focus on health equity and serving vulnerable and high-risk populations," said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California Health and Human Services Agency. "We are working with county public health authorities to determine how the state can support accelerated vaccination administration. We have also further clarified guidelines that expand the availability of vaccines to a larger range of health care workers.”

California is currently in Phase 1A of vaccination distribution and 1,762,900 doses have been allocated, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

"The administration will not decide what Phase 1B is until after the Jan. 6, 2021, Community Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting. CDPH will post what is ultimately formally adopted. Phase 1C will follow," Dr. Ghaly said.

1B Tier One:

Individuals 75 and older

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture

1B Tier Two:

Individuals 65 -74 years of age

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: transportation and logistics; industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services; critical manufacturing

Congregate settings with outbreak risk: incarcerated and homeless

Dr. Ghaly said they are committed to an equitable and transparent process for vaccine allocation.

"California has two workgroups to ensure the vaccines are distributed and administered equitably: a Drafting Guidelines Workgroup is developing California-specific guidance for the prioritization and allocation of vaccine when supplies are limited, and the Community Vaccine Advisory Committee is providing input and feedback to the planning efforts and resolving barriers to equitable vaccine implementation and decision-making. After recommendations are finalized, CDPH provides the list of recommendations to the local health departments," he said.

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9