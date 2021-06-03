Slam dunk? A basketball court serves as a pop-up vaccine clinic in the town of Grayson

The small ag town is one of the underserved California communities targeted to get the COVID-19 vaccine

GRAYSON, Calif. — Among the blossoming almond orchards and the country highways on the west side of Stanislaus County lies the tiny town of Grayson. The town is serving as one of the first mobile, clinic sites in one of the most rural areas of the Central San Joaquin Valley.

People like Rosie Cano of Patterson visited the clinic Friday to get vaccinated.

"I think it's very important to get vaccinated, especially important for me. My father is 80 years old and lives at home with me and my daughter has a chronic illness," said Cano.

A community basketball court served as the life-saving mobile pop-up site where 200 doses were given out. The clinic only lasted for one day, giving out vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment was necessary.

"There's a lot of people in our community that don't have access to transportation or the means to get to other locations," explained Cano.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that 40% of the state's covid vaccine supply will be given to those in underserved communities. But, in agricultural communities like Grayson, farmworkers and others might be hesitant to take the vaccine.

That's why healthcare providers say it comes down to trust. One recent Stanislaus County clinic was left with more than half their doses.

When paired with the Golden Valley Community Health Centers, which has been in underserved valley communities for more than 40 years in Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Merced counties, two clinics in Riverbank and Newman, 300 doses went fast.

"So we definitely reach out to the patients," said Yamilet Valladolid, Government Affairs Manager for Golden Valley. "We work with different collaborative partners in those communities. And, they already trust Golden Valley Health Centers. So that's the key."

So far, Golden Valley says it has helped to administer 5,860 doses since January. They plan to give out nearly 3,000 more in the next two weeks.

The bottom line is people like Rosie Cano are thankful their turn came sooner than later. "To have a clinic, staff members come out here and provide the vaccine I think is wonderful."

