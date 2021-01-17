Why being vaccinated does not mean you should stop wearing a mask

Dr. Payal Kohli, an ABC10 health expert, answered vaccine-related questions such as do people have to wear a face mask after they receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — More and more people are now fully vaccinated. For the rest, the experience is a mystery, and many questions remain such as, ‘Can I stop wearing a mask?’ or ‘Can I resume my pre-pandemic life?’

Dr. Payal Kohli, an ABC10 health expert, answered these vaccine-related questions.

The following interview between ABC10's Mike Duffy and ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli has been edited for clarity and brevity.

ABC10: You just received your second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. What was it like?

Kohli: The second dose, which I got just yesterday, was much different, actually.

I got that in the morning, and again, it didn’t really hurt going in, but about 12 hours later, I started having fevers, chills, joint pain, kind of severe muscle aches, fatigue to the point where I really had to spend the whole night in bed, most of the next day.

The symptoms are still lingering about 36 hours later.

ABC10: Can a person resume their ‘normal’ life after being vaccinated?

Kohli: The vaccines offer 94 to 95% protection with 2 doses. That means that one out of every 20 people, despite getting the vaccine, might get severe and symptomatic COVID-19.

Just let that sink in for a minute when about how your behavior will change after you get the vaccine because one out of every 20 of us may end up still getting coronavirus infection and getting sick from it.

The second reason is for the sake of others around us. So if I’ve gotten the vaccine, the data tells us that I have 94 to 95% protection.

It doesn’t tell me whether or not I can still transmit the virus to somebody else.

ABC10: How could a vaccinated person make someone sick?

Kohli: If I come into contact with someone who hasn’t gotten the vaccine, it’s possible that that virus that could be living in my nose, it’s not making me sick because I have the antibodies, could still be shed in my droplets and make someone else sick.

ABC10: How protected is someone if they only receive one dose?

Kohli: The estimates are variable but somewhere between 50 to 80% protection after just one dose.

ABC10: When could life start to return to ‘normal?’

Kohli: Later this year, we’ll need at least 70% of us to have immunity for herd immunity to kick in based on this virus's infectious characteristics.

Now in the last month or so, we’ve gotten about 3 to 5% of Americans vaccinated. And that’s, you know, going as fast as we can.

At that pace, it will take us well into 2022 before most of us have received the vaccination before herd immunity can kick in.

Continue the conversation with Mike on Facebook.