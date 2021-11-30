Reports: Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for US health workers

Workers affected by the health care mandate were to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by next Monday.

A federal district court judge in Louisiana has ordered a preliminary injunction against the start of President Joe Biden's mandate that health care workers become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the New York Times and Fox News reported Tuesday.

The federal rule requires COVID-19 vaccinations for more than 17 million workers nationwide in about 76,000 health care facilities and home health care providers that get funding from government health programs. Workers are to receive their first dose by Dec. 6 and their second by Jan. 4.

The ruling could be upheld or overturned if an appeal is filed.

It follows a separate order issued Monday by another a judge in Missouri, blocking enforcement of the mandate against health care workers in 10 states that sued -- Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

