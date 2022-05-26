Booster shots approved for kids 5-11 years old | Need to Know

"I know school is getting out and people aren't really thinking about COVID right now but it is in the community."

On May 17, the FDA altered the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, allowing kids between the ages of 5 - 11 years old the ability to receive the single booster dose. Also, on May 19, the CDC endorsed their vote to expand the age eligibility.

Kids must complete their primary series, which is the first and second dose of the vaccine, once it's been five months since their second dosage of the vaccine, they are eligible to receive the booster.

Parents who wish to signup their child should head to MyTurn to make a booster appointment. Also, Sacramento County offers the booster shot at all of its public health clinics and keeps a list on its website that's updated weekly.

"I know school is getting out and people aren't really thinking about COVID right now, but it is in the community," Rachel Allen, Sacramento County's Immunization Program Manager, said.

COVID cases within the past month have slowly increased, especially in Sacramento County. According to the county's database, fully vaccinated kids between 5 - 11 years old are only 37% vaccinated.

"We want kids to get out over the summer, enjoy time with friends and family, be social, and we also want them to be protected," Allen said. "If you haven't started that primary series, I would just encourage folks to please do so as soon as you can."