Sacramento County Public Health official reminds public that booster shots not yet approved for children under 18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Health officials with Sacramento County provided an update Thursday regarding COVID-19 booster shots, focusing on eligibility, logistics and a timeline.
Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye also touched on recent infection and hospitalization rates, and how they compare to past numbers.
Notes from Thursday's briefing:
- Between Aug. 12 and Oct. 21, more than 67,000 Sacramento County residents received a booster shot.
- FDA recommends those who received Pfizer or Moderna immunizations to wait at least six months before going for the booster. The wait time shrinks to two months for Johnson & Johnson recipients.
- Dr. Kasirye said the recent uptick in COVID-19 transmissions and hospitalizations can be attributed to the infection outbreak at two Sacramento County jail facilities.
- County immunization program manager Rachel Allen said they're preparing for a widescale roll out of the booster shot, pledging to take the time and training needed to administer shots as effectively as possible.
- A third-dose metric will be added and updated weekly to the Sacramento County COVID-19 Dashboard starting Friday to track booster shot rates.
What parents should expect:
- The FDA is expected to approve COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, just a week after the administration's advisory panel voted to approve the vaccine's use on children.
- As of Thursday, Oct. 28, booster shots are reserved for adults 18 years old and older.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom is standing by for the FDA's decision, as he announced on Oct. 1 an updated list of mandated immunizations for eligible K-12 students in California — this included COVID-19 vaccines.
