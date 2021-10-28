Sacramento County Public Health official reminds public that booster shots not yet approved for children under 18

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye also reminded those eligible for the COVID-19 booster to bring their vaccine cards.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Health officials with Sacramento County provided an update Thursday regarding COVID-19 booster shots, focusing on eligibility, logistics and a timeline.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye also touched on recent infection and hospitalization rates, and how they compare to past numbers.

Notes from Thursday's briefing:

Between Aug. 12 and Oct. 21, more than 67,000 Sacramento County residents received a booster shot.

FDA recommends those who received Pfizer or Moderna immunizations to wait at least six months before going for the booster. The wait time shrinks to two months for Johnson & Johnson recipients.

Dr. Kasirye said the recent uptick in COVID-19 transmissions and hospitalizations can be attributed to the infection outbreak at two Sacramento County jail facilities.

County immunization program manager Rachel Allen said they're preparing for a widescale roll out of the booster shot, pledging to take the time and training needed to administer shots as effectively as possible.

A third-dose metric will be added and updated weekly to the Sacramento County COVID-19 Dashboard starting Friday to track booster shot rates.

What parents should expect:

The FDA is expected to approve COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, just a week after the administration's advisory panel voted to approve the vaccine's use on children.

As of Thursday, Oct. 28, booster shots are reserved for adults 18 years old and older.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is standing by for the FDA's decision, as he announced on Oct. 1 an updated list of mandated immunizations for eligible K-12 students in California — this included COVID-19 vaccines.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH MORE: