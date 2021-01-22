Q&A: What's happening with coronavirus vaccine distribution at Cal Expo?

ABC10 has received several questions from viewers about what is going on there and when it will be open for the public. Here are some answers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cal Expo in Sacramento has been named as one of the three mass distribution sites for the coronavirus vaccine in California.

ABC10 has received several questions from viewers about what is going on there and when it will be open for the public. Here's the latest information from health officials as of Jan. 21, 2021.

Who is currently being vaccinated at Cal Expo?

Vaccinations at Cal Expo are just for health care workers at this time. There's not a public sign-up, invitations are being sent instead.

When will it be open for the general public, for people ages 65+?

Sacramento County health officials say it could be open to the public sometime in February.

Will people from other counties be able to get the vaccine there?

No, they are planning to have it be for Sacramento County residents and people who work in the county.

If I'm uninsured, will the vaccine cost anything?

The vaccine is free for people without health insurance, health officials said.

Will it be a drive-thru clinic?

Yes. Currently, there are four lanes. Health officials expect 10 lanes of vaccination traffic for when it is open to more people.

Why is it taking so long?

Health officials say they aren't getting enough vaccine to get through health care workers before opening it up to more people.

