California to give 40% of vaccine doses to vulnerable communities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for the state's most vulnerable neighborhoods to inoculate people most at-risk from the coronavirus more quickly.



California will distribute the doses among 400 ZIP codes, with about 8 million people eligible for shots. Once 2 million vaccine doses are given out in those neighborhoods, the state will make it easier for counties to move through reopening tiers that dictate what businesses can be open.



The state's decision to distributed vaccines to those zip codes is based on the "healthy places index." This database ranks things like family income, education level, access to public transportation, and air quality, among others.

Administrators estimate that California will reach the 2 million vaccination mark in about a week or two. This would impact school re-openings if the counties easily move to the red tier if the state goes through with its current plan. Schools in the red tier must open elementary schools and at least one grade in middle or high schools.

A California state official, who spoke on background, said it shouldn't be a surprise that these areas are primarily that of Latino, Black and Asian Pacific Islanders because those communities are historically underserved.

State health officials are concerned that even in hard-hit areas, people who live there are not getting the vaccine.

Newsom announced Wednesday the state could include vaccination rates when considering whether counties could move through the tier system.

Administrators indicated the state is also adjusting the COVID-19 case rate to move into the red tier, from seven per 100,000 people to 10 cases per 100,000 people a day.

Moving from orange to yellow would be easier after the most disadvantaged communities receive 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.