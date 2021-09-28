California requiring all adult and senior care, hospice workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Those who fall under the new CDPH health order are required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced a new health order that requires all workers in adult and senior care facilities and in-home direct care settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new health order also applies to certified home care aides, Waiver Personal Care Service providers and hospice workers who are at home or at a licensed facility.

According to a news release, California reported 19,830 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic, with about 50% of the cases confirmed in health care, congregate care and direct care settings. About 22% of these cases happened in adult and senior care facilities and in-home direct care settings, which also included workers.

Workers are required to be vaccinated by Nov. 30. The new requirement matches California's order to mandate health care workers to be fully vaccinated.

Dr. Tomás Aragón, the CDPH Director and State Public Health officer, released a statement that those in these care settings are at high risk of severe coronavirus symptoms.

“Increasing vaccination rates among those who are providing care will help curb the spread of COVID-19 in these high-risk settings,” Aragón said.

While California is leading the country in vaccinations, according to the CDC, the state is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, overwhelmingly so in those who are unvaccinated.

The rising COVID-19 cases sparked a plea from doctors in Yuba, Sutter, Colusa counties for people to get vaccinated. About 600 doctors in the Sacramento Valley wrote a similar letter in early September as well.