Nearly two thirds of Californians OK with some businesses checking vaccination status

A poll from the University of California, Berkley, shows 61% of likely California voters are OK with employers requiring vaccination.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A recent poll from the University of California, Berkley, Institute of Governmental Studies (Berkley IGS) shows roughly two out of three Californians, 63%, approve of allowing businesses such as concert venues, sports stadiums, cruise ships and casinos, to verify that its patrons are vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 before they can enter.

The poll also found a similar majority, 61%, support employers requiring employees in certain job categories to get vaccinated. Berkley IGS did not specify what job categories were included.

For both employers requiring vaccinations and businesses checking, 33% of people taking the poll disagreed and the remaining percentage of people said they had no opinion.

Berkley IGS reports that people who are already vaccinated are more likely to be in favor of these requirements. People who are unlikely to get vaccinated or have decided they do not want to get the vaccine were strongly opposed to these concepts. The poll also shows that people who consider themselves as a conservative voter were more likely to disagree whereas a liberal voter was more likely to agree.

“The findings show that even at this later stage, politics powerfully shapes the way that Californians think about vaccination and the reopening of society,” Berkley IGS Co-Director G. Cristina Mora said.

The poll also showed there is no clear winner in what voters want the role of state, federal or local government to be in the vaccine verification process. Of the likely California voters polled:

35% want the government to have all control in verifying vaccination status.

32% want the government to have a limited role.

25% want the government not to be involved at all.

Conservative voters and people not planning to get vaccinated were more likely to not want government involvement in verifying people's vaccination status.

The poll surveyed 10,289 registered California voters online in either English or Spanish between April 29 and May 5.

