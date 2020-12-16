California committees eye who's next for scarce vaccines

The group is considering whether groups like teachers, farmworkers, grocery workers — even ride-hailing drivers and reporters — should be among them.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pair of advisory committees is making potential life-and-death decisions starting Wednesday over who's next in line for scarce coronavirus vaccines.

It's considering whether groups like teachers, farmworkers, grocery workers — even ride-hailing drivers and reporters — should be among them.

Each has its constituency lobbying to be included among about 8 million California residents who will be selected for the second round of vaccines early next year.

Rules for distributing the first batch of vaccinations that began this week were earlier recommended by the same two committees. They're now meeting to decide who will get the inoculations under what's known as Phase 1b.

