California follows CDC, advises indoor masks for vaccinated

The announcement comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that fully vaccinated people mask up in public indoor settings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following the federal government's lead, California is recommending that people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Wednesday's announcement from the California Department of Public Health [CDPH] comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that fully vaccinated people mask up in public indoor settings in places where community spread is high or substantial. In a press release, Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, said the recommendation comes on the heels of the Delta variant causing a "sharp increase in hospitalizations and case rates across the state."

"We are recommending masking in indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more Californians vaccinated,” Aragón said.

The new CDC guideline is a flip-flop from May, when federal officials said fully vaccinated people could ditch masks in most indoor places.

California officials said more than 90% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents live in areas where community spread is now high or substantial. On Monday, July 26, Gov. Newsom announced California state workers, healthcare workers, and employees in “high-risk congregate settings” will now be required to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested for the virus at least once a week.

