California lifts COVID vaccine mandate for crowds at indoor mega-events

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Starting Friday, April 1, San Diego County, along with the state, will lift the vaccine or negative-test verification requirement at indoor mega-events, such as sporting events and concerts, and move to a strong recommendation.
Last month, the California Department of Public Health announced they would be changing the COVID guidelines for mega-events as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining statewide.
According to the CDPH, indoor mega-events are those with crowds greater than 1,000 attendees and outdoor mega-events are those with crowds greater than 10,000 attendees.
Here are the updated restrictions applying to indoor and outdoor mega-events:
- Vaccine verification or proof of a negative COVID test
- Strongly recommended at indoor mega-events.
- Recommended at outdoor mega-events.
- Capacity limitations
- No restrictions at indoor or outdoor mega-events.
- Physical distancing
- No restrictions for attendees, customers, and guests at indoor or outdoor mega-events.
Under the new guidance, those hosting mega-events will get to decide if they will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
"The risk of spreading COVID-19 is decreased when all parties are vaccinated," a statement from the CPDH says.
The state says vaccination and negative COVID-19 test results still remain an important strategy in reducing the transmission of COVID-19.
Read the full updated guidance from the CDPH HERE.
The San Diego Gulls posted the following message to fans on their Twitter page on March 30.