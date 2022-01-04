California lifts COVID vaccine mandate for crowds at indoor mega-events

According to the CDPH, indoor mega-events are those with crowds greater than 1,000 attendees and outdoor mega-events are those with crowds greater than 10,000.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Starting Friday, April 1, San Diego County, along with the state, will lift the vaccine or negative-test verification requirement at indoor mega-events, such as sporting events and concerts, and move to a strong recommendation.

Last month, the California Department of Public Health announced they would be changing the COVID guidelines for mega-events as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining statewide.

According to the CDPH, indoor mega-events are those with crowds greater than 1,000 attendees and outdoor mega-events are those with crowds greater than 10,000 attendees.

📢 Effective 4/1, requirements for vaccine verification or proof of negative test for indoor mega-events will be lifted and move to a strong recommendation. Learn more: https://t.co/3u5UYjj3gv pic.twitter.com/OXTTnSZAlP — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) March 18, 2022

Here are the updated restrictions applying to indoor and outdoor mega-events:

Vaccine verification or proof of a negative COVID test Strongly recommended at indoor mega-events. Recommended at outdoor mega-events.

Capacity limitations No restrictions at indoor or outdoor mega-events.

Physical distancing No restrictions for attendees, customers, and guests at indoor or outdoor mega-events.



Under the new guidance, those hosting mega-events will get to decide if they will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

"The risk of spreading COVID-19 is decreased when all parties are vaccinated," a statement from the CPDH says.

The state says vaccination and negative COVID-19 test results still remain an important strategy in reducing the transmission of COVID-19.

Read the full updated guidance from the CDPH HERE.

The San Diego Gulls posted the following message to fans on their Twitter page on March 30.