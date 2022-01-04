x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vaccine

California lifts COVID vaccine mandate for crowds at indoor mega-events

According to the CDPH, indoor mega-events are those with crowds greater than 1,000 attendees and outdoor mega-events are those with crowds greater than 10,000.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Starting Friday, April 1, San Diego County, along with the state, will lift the vaccine or negative-test verification requirement at indoor mega-events, such as sporting events and concerts, and move to a strong recommendation.

Last month, the California Department of Public Health announced they would be changing the COVID guidelines for mega-events as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining statewide. 

According to the CDPH, indoor mega-events are those with crowds greater than 1,000 attendees and outdoor mega-events are those with crowds greater than 10,000 attendees.

Here are the updated restrictions applying to indoor and outdoor mega-events:

  • Vaccine verification or proof of a negative COVID test
    • Strongly recommended at indoor mega-events.
    • Recommended at outdoor mega-events.
  • Capacity limitations
    • No restrictions at indoor or outdoor mega-events.
  • Physical distancing
    • No restrictions for attendees, customers, and guests at indoor or outdoor mega-events.

Under the new guidance, those hosting mega-events will get to decide if they will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

"The risk of spreading COVID-19 is decreased when all parties are vaccinated," a statement from the CPDH says.

The state says vaccination and negative COVID-19 test results still remain an important strategy in reducing the transmission of COVID-19.

Read the full updated guidance from the CDPH HERE.

The San Diego Gulls posted the following message to fans on their Twitter page on March 30.

   

Related Articles

In Other News

SCUSD: Despite state mandate expiring, Sacramento City Unified continues required masking