California offering COVID-19 vaccines to volunteers

Depending on vaccine availability, volunteers who meet certain requirements will be eligible for vaccines as community health workers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The website My Turn Volunteer helps connect those who want to volunteer with California’s vaccination efforts. As the tool expands, those who want to help will have more opportunities to offer their assistance.

Currently, those in the Sacramento region who sign up with the My Turn California site will receive an e-mail like this: “Thank you for telling us about your interest in My Turn - Volunteer. We appreciate volunteers like you. When opportunities in your area are available, we will make sure you know about them. You can also visit My Turn - Volunteer anytime to search for the latest opportunities. Thanks again for your help."

Since the tool has just launched, there aren't as many opportunities in the region, Josh Fryday, the program’s Chief Service Officer, said. More opportunities should be available in coming weeks.

Still, everyone is encouraged to sign up.

“We will be able to share with you all upcoming opportunities as they come online,” Fryday said. “As clinics start to join this effort and start to use the tool.”

The program invites medical professionals to help with and administer vaccines, while also inviting general volunteers to help clinics with registration, greeting, and even translating. Depending on the availability of the vaccine, volunteers who meet certain requirements will be eligible for vaccines as community health workers, though vaccinations aren’t guaranteed.

Even if you don’t help at a vaccine site, you may help drive a neighbor or help educate your community.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10