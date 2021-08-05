California requiring COVID vaccinations for health care workers

Health officials said the orders are meant to protect vulnerable Californians and health care workers.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California is requiring health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30.

It's one of two health orders from the California Department of Public Health. CDPH said the requirement is a first in the nation effort that will also require acute care facilities to verify visitors are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 for indoor visits.

The requirement comes in response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients stemming from the delta variant. Health officials said there have been increasing numbers of people, mostly unvaccinated, contracting COVID-19 and being admitted to the hospital and ICU. Health officials said the orders are meant to protect vulnerable Californians and health care workers.

“As we continue to see an increase in cases and hospitalizations due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, it’s important that we protect the vulnerable patients in these settings,” Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, said in a news release. “Today’s action will also ensure that health care workers themselves are protected. Vaccines are how we end this pandemic.”

NEW: California will now require workers in healthcare settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30th. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 5, 2021

The orders come after Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement that required state workers and workers in health care and high-risk congregate settings to give proof of vaccination or be tested at least once per week.

Other businesses and local governments have implemented similar measures for their employees. Kaiser and Sutter Health were some of the major hospitals who called for employee vaccine requirements earlier this week.