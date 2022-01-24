Southern California school leaders and legislators announce new bill requiring COVID vax for school children

The proposed bill would require the COVID-19 vaccine for all students, Kindergarten through 12th grade starting January 1, 2023.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Leaders of the San Diego Unified School District and Los Angeles Unified School District along with State Senator Richard Pan unveiled a plan to what they call, “prevent school closures.”

The current state mandate has a what Pan calls a loophole tied to ages, choice and it is pending full FDA approval. The new bill from Pan has none of those loopholes.

The bill would add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for public in person learning in the state of California. It also would eliminate parents’ option of requesting a personal belief exemption. The only way students could be exempt is for medical reasons.

As of now the bill has only been proposed and is not law. A number of mandates including one by San Diego Unified are being challenged in the court system. Pan says he believes this bill is a “step forward to keeping student healthy and in school.”