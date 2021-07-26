Gov. Newsom encourages more Californians to get vaccinated

California Governor Gavin Newsom plans to be in Alameda County Monday morning to discuss new plans and actions to get more coronavirus vaccines into arms.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to address Californians, asking for more people to get vaccinated while providing an update on the state's fight against COVID-19.

Newsom plans to be in Alameda County Monday morning to discuss new plans and actions to get more coronavirus vaccinations into the arms of residents as the Delta variant continues to spread.

To date, roughly 71% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine shot according to the California Department of Public Health.

The press conference is planned for 10:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed on the governor's Facebook and YouTube pages.

