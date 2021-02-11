California health officials react to COVID-19 vaccine approval for children between 5 and 11

Here is how state health officials are reacting to the new vaccine guidelines for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel signed off kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children from ages 5 to 11.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the emergency use of kid-size doses, which is about a third of the amount given to teens and adults. Here is how people in California are reacting to the new vaccine guidelines.

Kaiser Permanente released a statement that they will be ready to offer the Pfizer vaccine to children shortly after approval from the CDC, FDA and the state. They expect to receive guidance after Nov. 3.

"Supplies may be limited at first, but we're confident that we'll be able to vaccinate all children ages 5 to 11 before the end of the year," the statement reads. "Like older groups, children can receive their vaccine at no cost from us at our convenient vaccine clinics or from a community provider."

A Sutter Health spokesperson released a statement saying the FDA's authorization of Pfizer for children is important to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Maggie Park, the San Joaquin County Public Health Director, said the county received about 1,100 pediatric Pfizer doses and could begin vaccinating children as early as Thursday or Friday.