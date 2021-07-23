California's rising COVID-19 rate sparks pleas to vaccinate

The state on Thursday reported nearly 5,600 new cases and the average positive-test rate over seven days was 4.9% — a nearly five-fold increase over last week.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California health officials are pleading with people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as infections and hospitalizations continue a worrying rise.

The state on Thursday reported nearly 5,600 new cases and the average positive-test rate over seven days was 4.9% — a nearly five-fold increase over last week. Most cases are among the unvaccinated and fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The top health official in Los Angeles County is imploring residents to get vaccinated as the LA area experiences a coronavirus surge similar to last summer’s. On Thursday, health officers in Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties in the Bay Area urged employers to require vaccinations for workers and masks for those who weren’t fully vaccinated.

LA County reported 2,767 new COVID-19 cases, an 80% increase from last week. It’s a trend seen across much of California, with increases in infections led by the highly transmissible delta variant that has proliferated since the state fully reopened the economy June 15. The vast majority of new cases are among unvaccinated people.

