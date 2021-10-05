How to get your child vaccinated against COVID-19

Once a final OK is given for use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on children ages 12 to 15, appointments will become available.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A much-anticipated expansion of the emergency use authorization from the FDA for use of the Pfizer vaccine on children was given on Monday, but there's still one more hurdle before shots go out and appointments can be made.

The FDA action will be followed by an advisory committee's meeting, currently set for Wednesday. A draft agenda posted online said a vote would happen early Wednesday afternoon, and if the committee gives the OK, the vaccines can be distributed.

Healthcare providers are already preparing for the next phase, but they can't set up appointments before the OK is given.

For California, this next phase includes more than 2 million children, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Their latest survey found that 41% of parents who have children ages 12 to 15 said they wouldn't get their kids vaccinated or would only do so if required by the schools. However, the attitude might shift after the vaccine starts getting used on that age population.

The organization said vaccinations for this age bracket will be an important step for increasing population immunity, but a lot will depend on outreach and distribution strategies.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine for kids

The simplest way to get a COVID-19 vaccine for any child 12 to 15 years of age will probably be the state's vaccine scheduling website, MyTurn.ca.gov.

Places like UC Davis Health are already prepared to start offering vaccinations once the authorization is official. Likewise, Sutter Health will also start booking vaccinations once the OK is given.

Where to get the COVID vaccine?

Many suppliers are waiting on the final OK before allowing appointments.

To stay up to date and find more information directly from a provider, you can visit the following links: