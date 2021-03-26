How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Northern California counties

All counties in California have different vaccination sign-ups, as do pharmacies and hospitals.

While the state guidelines allow healthcare workers, long-term care residents, people over 65, educators, emergency service workers, and people working in the food and agriculture industry, not all of these people can get the vaccine at all facilities due to a lack of vaccines. As of March 15, shots can also be administered to people 16 and older suffering from medical conditions or developmental disabilities making them susceptible to severe illness or death from the virus.

Gov. Newsom recently announced that all Californians 16 years old and over will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccination beginning on April 15, and those above 50 years old will be eligible beginning on Thursday, April 1.

People can go to whichever vaccine facility is convenient and will accept them. Most county vaccination sites will only vaccinate people who live or work in the county.

This guide is meant to help you find the most convenient way to get the coronavirus vaccine in counties neighboring Sacramento, San Joaquin, Placer and Yolo counties.

Currently, workers of certain industries, people over 65 and people age 16+ with a high risk medical condition that increases risk of severe illness from COVID-19 can schedule an appointment at select CVS locations.

People can go on the CVS website to sign up for an appointment.

As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, vaccinations in stores began on Feb. 24, for eligible individuals.

Walgreens said it is vaccinating people according to the latest guidance from what California state officials say.

First, you will want to make sure a location near you is doing vaccinations on the Walgreens website. Then you will need to create or sign in to your Walgreens account. When you are in the account, you can fill out an eligibility form, and if you are eligible, you can sign up for a vaccination appointment.

People over 65, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff, pharmacy staff, public health employees, family childcare providers, Head Start and Early Head Start workers, emergency medical services (EMS) and individuals with high-risk conditions (18+) can be vaccinated at Rite Aid.

Check their website for the latest. When scheduling is available, people can schedule an appointment on Rite Aid's website.

Patients with Kaiser Permanente in Northern California who are healthcare and other essential workers, people over the age of 65, and people with eligible medical condition who age of 16 and over and are considered high-risk. Newly eligible individuals will be eligible as of April 1 and April 15, but people will not be able to preschedule appointments.

If you are a Kaiser Permanente member and meet the current vaccine eligibility requirements, you can sign up for an appointment through your member portal. Kaiser Permanente said appointments are limited. Kaiser Permanente members can also call 866-454-8855 to request a vaccine.

Patients with Sutter Health who are healthcare workers, essential workers, over 65 or people age 16-64 with severe health conditions or disabilities can get vaccinated. However, until Sutter Health has a greater supply of vaccine doses, the health center is only doing second dose vaccinations for people with existing appointments.

When more doses are available, Sutter Health patients can sign up online through the member portal or call (844) 987-6115 during the scheduling hours.

Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Dignity Health is vaccinating people based on the state guidelines.

Non-eligible people can still sign up for MyTurn to receive updates on when they can sign up for a vaccine appointment.

The Woodland Clinic asks that eligible patients be patient for long wait times while calling (530)668-2600 to set up an appointment.

The Stockton region also asks that eligible patients be patient for long wait times while calling (209)475-5500 to set up an appointment.

UC Davis Health is currently vaccinating patients over 65, people living in long-term care facilities, and workers in the health care, education/childcare, emergency services, food/agriculture industries, and people 16+ who are considered high-risk for serious illness.

Patients can sign up on the UC Davis patient portal to get a notification for when they can schedule a vaccination appointment.

Sacramento County is still working on vaccinating health care workers, people over 65, first responders, educators/childcare workers, food/ag workers, residents in long-term care facilities and people 16 and over with severe medical conditions or disabilities.

Sacramento County opened a drive-thru clinic at McClellan Park and Natomas High School. Appointments for these clinics can be found on the Sacramento County website.

If you are eligible to get vaccinated, Sacramento recommends that people over 65 schedule an appointment through their medical provider or California Northstate University or Sacramento State University.

Safeway locations in Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Rancho Cordova, and Folsom offer appointments. Eligible people can schedule an appointment through the location-specific link on Sacramento County's website.

The county will contact people who are eligible to receive the vaccine at Cal Expo.

The Veterans Affairs Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to all enrolled Veterans, regardless of age, and their registered caregivers.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at VANCHCS by appointment only. Enrolled Veterans and registered caregivers can request an appointment by:

sending a Secure Message in My HealtheVet to COVID VACCINE SCHEDULING – NCHCS

calling 1-800-382-8387 and selecting option 8. The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding federal holidays, Monday through Friday.

The VA has already been vaccinating veterans receiving care from the VA, based on CDC and VA risk criteria.

If you’re a Veteran who is not enrolled in VA health care, click here to find out if you’re eligible and how to apply for VA health care. Once enrolled, you can request an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

San Joaquin County is vaccinating people over 65 and residents of long-term care facilities, and workers in the health care, food/agriculture, education/childcare and emergency services industries, and people 16+ with serious medical conditions who are considered high-risk.

The county will open up vaccines to adults 50+ on April 1, and everyone 16 and over on April 15. Vaccination of people younger than 16 will start as soon as the COVID-19 vaccines are approved for them.

San Joaquin County updates its website when county-run vaccination clinics are available. The county provides links and phone numbers for local health centers and pharmacies that can provide the COVID-19 vaccine on the same page.

Stanislaus County vaccinating people over 65 and residents of long-term care facilities, and workers in the health care, food/agriculture, education/childcare and emergency services industries. Vaccination will also be made available to those with certain health conditions, disabilities, illness, living spaces, or work environments that put them at higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness.

The county's vaccination clinics are updated every Friday HERE.

Vaccine administration will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Check the Stanislaus County website for up-to-date information on which days clinics are open and what doses they are providing.

Solano County is vaccinating people over 65 and residents of long-term care facilities, and workers in the health care, food/agriculture, education/childcare and emergency services industries. People 16 and over who are at high-risk of serious illness from COVID-19 are also eligible.

Solano County said eligible people should coordinate with their regular care provider to set up a time to get vaccinated. Click HERE to learn how to schedule an appointment by healthcare system.



Select facilities in Solano County are accepting people who are not current patients. Additionally, those interested in one of the county's mass vaccine clinics can sign up on this vaccine interest form to get priority notifications of future events.

Family Health Services will vaccinate people who are uninsured and can be reached by calling one of their locations: Fairfield (707)784-2010, Vacaville (707)469-4640, and Vallejo (707)553-5509.

La Clinica de la Raza is vaccinating uninsured people and can be reached at Vallejo Medical, (707) 556-8100, or North Vallejo, (707) 641-1900.

The latest information for the county can be found on its website HERE.

Healthcare workers, people living in long-term care facilities, educators, emergency service workers, people over the age of 65, and people with serious health conditions who are age 16+ can now get a vaccine in the county. Only Placer County residents are allowed to get a vaccination in the county.

Each location has a different way for people to sign up for an appointment to get vaccinated.

Kaiser Permanente members can call 866-454-8855 or visit the Kaiser Permanente website for more information.

Sutter Health patients can now schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Placer County hosts vaccinations at the fairgrounds and updates its website when appointments are available. Placer County residents can text PLACERVACCINE to 898-211 to get notification of when a new batch of appointments is available.

Safeway locations in the county are providing the vaccine and people can sign up on Safeway's website.

RemedyRx is vaccinating only Placer County residents over 65 and people can schedule an appointment online.

Placer County suggests the following health centers and pharmacies could help residents in getting the vaccine.

Healthcare workers, people over 65, educators, food and agriculture workers, emergency personnel workers, residents of long-term care facilities, childcare workers and people at high-risk of illness who are 16+ can get vaccinated.

The county regularly updates its website with information about the county-run vaccination clinics and links to where people can sign up to get the vaccine. At that site, you can also find information on private vaccine clinics specifically for people in certain eligible sectors.

The El Dorado County Public Health Department offers vaccinations for people 65 years old and older, people at risk for serious illness who are16 and over, health care workers, childcare workers and people living in long-term care facilities. The county has also started vaccinating educators, law enforcement personnel and people in the food and agriculture industry.

Vaccinations are by appointment only at various locations across the county. The county's website has more information about how to sign up for an appointment at each location.

If El Dorado County residents who are 65 or older need help setting up an appointment, they can call (530) 295-4101 or visit one of the county's libraries.

People in the county interested in receiving the vaccine can sign up with the county to receive a notification when the county has a vaccine available for them.

Yuba and Sutter counties are vaccinating people over 65 and residents of long-term care facilities, and workers in the health care, food/agriculture, education/childcare and emergency services industries. People 16 and over who have medical conditions that make them at-risk for serious illness are also eligible.

Eligible people can learn more about the different ways to sign up on Yuba and Sutter counties' websites.

Adventist Health is offering limited appointments to Yuba and Sutter county patients. Eligible people should check online regularly for new clinics.

Ampla Health is offering appointments for vaccinations. Patients can call the individual centers to schedule an appointment:

Ampla Health Yuba City Medical at 530-673-9420

Ampla Health Richland at 530-674-9200

Ampla Health Lindhurst at 530-743-4611

Peach Tree Health patients should call 530-749-3242 to schedule an appointment.

Sutter Health patients should call (844) 987-6115 or go to their patient portal to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Nevada County residents in the food and agriculture sectors, including grocery store employees, are now eligible to receive the vaccine, health officials say. People 16+ at high risk for serious illness are also eligible.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations in Nevada County, go to their website or call 1-833-DIAL211.

Nevada County residents can sign up to receive notifications for when they will be eligible to get the vaccine using the state-run system MyTurn. Nevada County said it is working on getting a scheduling tool available through MyTurn.

People who are healthcare workers and residents of long-term care residents and have not received a vaccine in Nevada County should fill out the county's form to coordinate a vaccination.

According to the state's guidelines, Tuolumne County is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B. This includes healthcare workers, people living in long-term care facilities, people over 65, teachers, emergency service providers, and agriculture workers. People 16 and over with serious health conditions are also eligible.

Adventist Health will update its website when more vaccination clinics are available for Tuolumne County residents.

CVS and RiteAid are to be providing vaccination appointments in the county on the pharmacies' websites.

If you are in the tiers eligible for vaccination, you can sign up with the county to get a notification when there is a vaccine available.

Calaveras County is currently vaccinating healthcare workers, long-term care residents, people 65 and older, educators and emergency service personnel. People 16+ with serious health conditions are also eligible.

People over 65 can call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment. The number to dial is (209) 754-2536. When you call, provide your full name, date of birth, and phone number.

The county has not yet provided information on how people who are not 65 should schedule an appointment.

Currently, healthcare workers, people living in long-term care facilities and people over 75 can get vaccinated. The county is also working to vaccinate agriculture workers, educators, people working in emergency services, people over 65 and people 16 and over with serious health conditions are also eligible; however, the vaccine supply is limited.

The county puts vaccination clinic information on its website when vaccines are available. The county suggests reaching out to your medical care provider.

Safeway and CVS locations are vaccinating people. People interested in getting a vaccine at Safeway can sign up online. The CVS location should be offering appointments to people over 65 and people can sign up for appointments online.

Colusa County is allowing for the vaccination of people in the following groups:

People over 65

People under 65 with medical conditions that increase their COVID-19 risk

Healthcare workers not included in phase 1A

Law Enforcement

Food packing and distribution centers

Agriculture, manufacturing and grocery workers

Teachers, school staff and childcare providers

People at high risk for severe illness with underlying conditions

U.S. Postal Services Workers

Public Transit Workers

The county plans to update its website regularly to provide information on how to get the vaccine. The county recommends residents speak to their medical provider to get vaccinated. The county is also coordinating with employers to vaccinate employees.