When and where can you get the COVID-19 vaccine in Northern California?

Counties decide when and where people can get the coronavirus vaccine.

SACRAMENTO, California — In California, counties play a big role in who gets the coronavirus vaccine and when.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced guidelines, local counties and hospitals are making the ultimate decisions.

Counties received the coronavirus vaccine allocations based on their population, so many counties prefer people to get the vaccine where they live. Still, many counties are vaccinating people who work in the county, even if they live somewhere else.

Who can get vaccinated now?

Sacramento County is still working on vaccinating health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities.

When can people over 65 years old get vaccinated?

Sacramento County is working through the original tier system set by the state's community advisory group. Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye estimates the county could start vaccinating people over the age of 75 in February and people over 65 in March.

When can anyone get vaccinated?

After getting through the county's tier system, Sacramento County will start allowing other people to get the vaccine.

How can I sign up to get vaccinated?

If you are a member of the group getting vaccinated and your employer or care facility has not already talked to you about getting a vaccine, go to the Sacramento County website or call 916-875-2400 and a county representative will assist you.

Where can I get a vaccine?

Cal Expo will be used as a mass vaccination site for Sacramento County residents. Select hospitals and pharmacies provide vaccines, but it is currently best with the county to arrange a vaccination.

Who can get vaccinated now?

San Joaquin County is wrapping up vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

When can people over 65 years old get vaccinated?

San Joaquin County will allow people over the age of 65 years old to get vaccinated in the next group, following health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. San Joaquin County said nearly all health care workers and long-term care facility residents had been vaccinated, so people over the age of 65 should get vaccinated soon.

When can anyone get vaccinated?

After getting through the people outlined in the county's tier system, San Joaquin County will start allowing other people to get the vaccine.

How can I sign up to get vaccinated?

San Joaquin County is working on a system for people to sign up to get vaccinated if their care provider or employer has not set up their vaccination for them.

Where can I get a vaccine?

San Joaquin County will release more information about where to get the vaccine in the next few days.

Who can get vaccinated now?

Stanislaus County is still working through vaccinating health care workers, people living in long-term care facilities, and people over the age of 65.

When can anyone get vaccinated?

After getting through the county's tier system, Stanislaus County will allow anyone to get the vaccine.

How can I sign up to get vaccinated?

Stanislaus County does not currently have a sign-up process. If eligible to receive a vaccine, a person can walk up to a vaccination site and receive it.

Where can I get a vaccine?

San Joaquin County is currently giving vaccines at 830 Scenic Drive, Modesto. The county said a vaccination site in Turlock at CSU Stanislaus would open in the next week. The county is working to open locations in Oakdale and Patterson.

El Dorado County

Who can get a vaccine now?

The El Dorado County Public Health Department is offering vaccinations for people 65 years old and older, health care workers, and people living in long-term care facilities.

How do I sign up to get a vaccine?

Vaccinations are by appointment only at various locations across the county. The county's website has more information about how to sign up for an appointment at each location. If El Dorado County residents who are 65 or older need help setting up an appointment they can call (530) 295-4101 or visit one of our Libraries.

Where are vaccines available?

The public health clinic at 931 Spring Street, Placerville has appointments for vaccination in February. And the public health clinic at 1360 Johnson Blvd #103, South Lake Tahoe also has appointments in February.