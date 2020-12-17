Today's COVID-19 and vaccine updates for the Sacramento region | Dec. 17, 2020

On Wednesday, the state set daily records for newly reported cases and deaths, reporting more than 53,000 new coronavirus cases and 293 deaths.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Area schools adjust learning plans as cases continue to rise

Some Auburn and Amador schools are moving forward with distance learning as coronavirus cases rise, two area districts announced.

Auburn Union School District said that all students will participate in distance learning following the winter break from January 4 to 15, with the exception that students with disabilities will continue to receive in-person assessments. Parents should receive notification in more information on the new plan by Dec. 18.

Amador County Unified School District switched to full distance learning this week after reopening campuses with a hybrid model in November. The change comes as the district says staffing has been a challenge. Amador Unified recently posted on Facebook about open vacancies in the school system. The district is looking to fill positions such as permanent and substitute teachers, custodial and maintenance staff, and instructional aides.

California sets records for cases, deaths



Two people are dying of COVID-19 every hour in California’s most populous county, Los Angeles County, as hospitals struggle to keep up with the surge of coronavirus patients.

On Wednesday, the state set daily records for newly reported cases and deaths, reporting more than 53,000 new coronavirus cases and 293 deaths. State health officials said Wednesday a change in data processing added 15,337 previous cases to the count, but the new virus cases remained a daily record.

Most of California’s 40 million residents are under stay-at-home orders because of dwindling intensive care unit capacity. The massive rise in infections began in October and is being blamed largely on people ignoring safety measures and socializing with others.

Hospitals are filling up so fast that officials are rolling out mobile field facilities and scrambling to hire more doctors and nurses. A pair of state advisory committees has started making potential life-and-death decisions over who is next in line for scarce vaccines.

