1,000 deaths in the last five days for California | Today's COVID-19 Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom's dire view of California’s out-of-control surge of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths is based partly on projection models that he says are becoming "alarmingly" more accurate.
Newsom was referring earlier this week to models that estimate the state’s hospitals could be overflowing with five times the current level of patients and an average of 400 people dying each day in a month. That estimate of hospitalizations is a kind of worst-case scenario if residents don't change behaviors that can halt spread of COVID-19.
The governor's stay-home order aims to curb the infection, but it could take weeks to have an impact.
California health authorities have reported a one-day record of 379 coronavirus deaths and more than 52,000 new confirmed cases. The staggering new figures released Thursday mean California has seen more than 1,000 deaths in the last five days and nearly 106,000 cases in just two days.
