New vaccination sites open in the Sacramento region | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Roseville, Sacramento and Modesto will play host to Sutter Health pop-up vaccination sites.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Sacramento Libraries reopening

Twenty one Sacramento Public Library locations are set to reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 9, following an extended closure to the public. Curbside service will continue at all 26 library locations.

Locations include:

Arcade,

Arden-Dimick

Belle Cooledge

Carmichael

Colonial Heights

Del Paso Heights

Elk Grove

Fair Oaks

Galt-Marian O. Lawrence

Isleton

Martin Luther King Jr.

Nonie Wetzel Courtland

North Highlands-Antelope

Rancho Cordova

Rio Linda

Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven

Southgate

South Natomas

Sylvan Oaks

Valley Hi – North Laguna

Walnut Grove

Sutter Health opens pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Three new coronavirus vaccination pop-up locations have opened throughout the Sacramento region, courtesy of Sutter Health.

The vaccination clinics are located in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto and are prioritizing vaccinating those 75 years old and older and health care workers. The Roseville and Sacramento locations include 15 vaccination stations, with more stations available to use once more resources become available.

All three location will have the capacity to vaccinate more than 2,000 patients per day.

In order to register, patients will need to make an appointment through Sutter’s online patient portal or through a dedicated hotline. They can schedule on the My Health Online app or by calling 844-987-6115.

California has reported another 481 coronavirus deaths, a day after the statewide death toll topped 40,000 even as the rates of new infections and hospitalizations continue to fall. The state said Sunday that the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 slipped below 14,850 — a drop of more than 25% in two weeks. The 18,974 new cases are about one-third the mid-December peak of 54,000.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more: