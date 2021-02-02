Worst jail and prison virus outbreaks happened in California | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

California's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will discuss that state's latest coronavirus and vaccine statistics this afternoon.

7 of the 10 worst jail, prison virus outbreaks happened in California

According to data from the New York Times, coronavirus outbreaks in jails and prisons happened the most in California. The Fresno County Jail has seen nearly 4,000 cases in the last seven months. Other jails or prisons listed include Avenal State Prison, Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Soledad prison, California Men’s Colony prison, and San Quentin State Prison.

According to ABC7, the facility holds nearly 3,000 people at full capacity.

This follows a recent report from the California's inspector general that says misguided attempts to protect inmates from the coronavirus at one prison “caused a public health disaster” at another. Outdated tests failed to detect that some of the transferred inmates were already infected, and two of them later died. Corrections officials reiterated Monday that they had the best intentions. The report says the transfer of those inmates from the California Institution for Men east of Los Angeles to San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco at the end of May led to the deaths of 28 inmates and a correctional officer there, while infecting 75% of inmates.

Solano County Public Health Department opens vaccination site in Benicia

Beginning at 9 a.m. today, residents of Solano County who are 75 years old and above can get vaccinated during a "mass event" at 187 East L St. The vaccination clinic is available until 5 p.m. or until doses run out.

Update from the state

