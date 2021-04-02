Blue Shield's partnership for vaccine distribution explained | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Currently, the state has authorized health workers, teachers, food and agriculture employees, other first responders and people 65 and older to be inoculated.

State officials explain partnership with Blue Shield for vaccine distribution

During the Community Vaccine Advisory Committee’s Wednesday night meeting, Marta Green, Chief of CalPERS Health Plan Research and Administration, laid out the details of California's "cost-basis contract" with Blue Shield for its statewide vaccine distribution network.

Blue Shield will pass its actual costs to the state and will not be able to profit from this arrangement.

"The state will allocate vaccines directly to provides to maximize efficiency and also to have real-time transparency into where vaccines are at all times," Green said.

