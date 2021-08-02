Stanislaus County hosting pilot COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Stanislaus County reportedly administered 5,100 doses of the vaccine last week, and 16,000 total since first receiving the vaccine.

Gov. Newsom to visit vaccination site

California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to visit the Petco Park Vaccination Super Station in San Diego later this morning.

Last week, Gov. Newsom said sites in Oakland and Los Angeles, will be jointly run with the Federal Emergency Management Agency with the goal of administering 6,000 daily at these mass-vaccination sites.

TODAY: Governor @GavinNewsom will join local leaders at the Petco Park Vaccination Super Station in San Diego, one of the many locations administering #COVID19 vaccinations in communities across the state.



📹 Watch live at approx. 11:30am: https://t.co/eeGE5ltaE3 pic.twitter.com/D800xOkeqK — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) February 8, 2021

The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services hosting a vaccination clinic

With only 200 doses available, the first come, first serve clinic at the King-Kennedy Memorial Center, 601 Martin Luther King Drive in Modesto, is focusing its latest vaccine clinic on residents over the age of 65 years old today. Proof of residence is required for those who hope to get vaccinated.

This clinic is for residents who are still waiting to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

