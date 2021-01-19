State says multiple regions still not eligible to exit stay-at-home order | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

As of Sunday, Jan. 17, over 80,000 healthcare workers have contracted the virus in California, resulting in 303 deaths.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Regions can't move out of stay-at-home order yet

The California Department of Public Health [CDPH] announced Monday that three regions — San Joaquin Valley, Southern California and the Bay Area — have not yet met the required projected ICU capacity to leave the regional stay-at-home order. The San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions are also under hospital surge orders, too.

As of Sunday, Jan. 17, over 80,000 healthcare workers have contracted the virus in California, resulting in 303 deaths. On Monday, California became the first state to record more than 3 million known coronavirus infections. That’s according to a tally Monday by Johns Hopkins University.