Vaccinations begin at prison medical site | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that a projection model shows California could be facing nearly 100,000 hospitalizations within a month.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Vaccinations underway at California Health Care Facility, Stockton

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have begun at a California prison facility for inmates with special medical needs. The Los Angeles Times reports 65 inmates and employees of California Health Care Facility, Stockton, volunteered to receive the vaccine Tuesday. Union official Steve Crouch tells the newspaper the employees who received vaccinations are in high-risk positions dealing with potentially infected inmates.

At least 150 of the facility’s 2,400 inmates are positive for COVID-19. Vaccination of employees and high-risk inmates is also expected to get underway at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla and the California Medical Facility, Vacaville.

California's health care system under strain

California’s health care system is buckling under the strain of the nation’s largest coronavirus outbreak and authorities say it may fracture in weeks if people ignore holiday social distancing.

Top executives from the state’s largest hospital systems said Tuesday that increasingly exhausted staff are now attending to COVID-19 patients stacked up in hallways and conference rooms. California is closing in on 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state on Tuesday reported nearly 32,700 newly confirmed cases. Nearly 700 more patients were admitted to hospitals — one of the biggest one-day hospitalization jumps.

Authorities blame the surge on people ignoring social distancing rules for Thanksgiving and they're begging people to be safe for Christmas.

