Far northern county moves out of purple tier | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Only five counties in all of California are out of the purple tier: Trinity, Sierra, Del Norte, Alpine and Mariposa counties.

One county in state moves to less restrictive tier

Del Norte County was the only county in California allowed to move to a less restrictive tier this week.

The Northern California county moved from the purple tier to the red tier. Statewide, only five counties are out of the purple tier: Trinity, Sierra, Del Norte, Alpine and Mariposa counties.

California moved back to the colored-tiered system in January after the governor lifted the nearly statewide stay-at-home order.

