x
Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Vaccine

Far northern county moves out of purple tier | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Only five counties in all of California are out of the purple tier: Trinity, Sierra, Del Norte, Alpine and Mariposa counties.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California. 

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you

Updates from Feb. 9 can be found here.

One county in state moves to less restrictive tier

Del Norte County was the only county in California allowed to move to a less restrictive tier this week. 

The Northern California county moved from the purple tier to the red tier. Statewide, only five counties are out of the purple tier: Trinity, Sierra, Del Norte, Alpine and Mariposa counties. 

California moved back to the colored-tiered system in January after the governor lifted the nearly statewide stay-at-home order.

Resources guide for California families

