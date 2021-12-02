How does the state distribute scarce vaccines? | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Deciding where scarce vaccines shots go is a process that involves federal, state and local governments.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Determining how to distribute vaccines

As California scrambles to vaccinate people, counties and vaccine providers are complaining about a lack of supply. Deciding where scarce shots go is a process that involves federal, state and local governments.

The federal government gives states an allocation each week, then the state uses county requests and a formula to determine how to distribute them. Counties then decide how much each provider gets.

GOP's Kevin McCarthy attended son's wedding during shutdown

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy attended his son’s wedding in December with a small group of family members, at a time when California residents were being urged to avoid social gatherings because of the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Video of the Dec. 5 event in coastal San Luis Obispo County posted online by the congressman shows 13 guests at the outdoor ceremony, none appearing masked. Wedding ceremonies were allowed at the time in the county outdoors, but receptions were banned. McCarthy says that a planned 300-person wedding was scaled back because of the pandemic and only the couple’s parents, grandparents, and sisters attended.

Resources guide for California families