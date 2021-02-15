Rate of new virus infections falling, but deaths remain high | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

The 8,842 new confirmed cases are more than 80% below the mid-December peak of about 54,000.

Rate of COVID-19 infections dropping in state

The rates of new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations continue to fall across California, but the state’s death toll remains persistently high.

California on Sunday reported another 408 deaths, bringing the total since the outbreak began to more than 46,840, the highest in the nation. Despite the grim death count, health officials are confident that California is emerging from its worst surge of the pandemic. The number of patients in hospitals with COVID-19 slipped below 9,000 statewide, a drop of more than a third over two weeks.

