2 FEMA sites open today in state | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

The two sites are part of President Biden's effort to create 100 mass vaccination sites nationwide in 100 days.

FEMA sites open in California



Today, Tuesday, Feb. 16, two new mass vaccination sites with doses from the federal government open in Oakland at the Oakland Coliseum and in Los Angeles at the California State University campus. The two sites will be jointly run with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to ABC7 in the Bay Area, 6,000 coronavirus vaccine doses should be distributed each day at the Oakland site. Oakland Coliseum and in Los Angeles at the California State University campus.

Gov. Newsom plans to be at the opening of one of the sites, joined by local and state leaders. He'll also provide an update on the state's latest vaccine news.

