Yolo County opens more vaccination clinics for seniors | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.
This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.
Yolo County schedules more vaccination clinics for first shot
Yolo County has scheduled more vaccination clinics aimed at seniors 65 years old and above. The clinics are by appointment only, and are available for seniors with or without insurance. The clinics are scheduled for:
The state got 1.08 million doses this week and expects 1.28 million doses next week.
Yolo County announced Tuesday it is expanding its vaccination efforts to include all frontline workers in Phase 1B of California's vaccination framework. That means people working in education, childcare, emergency services, food and agriculture can all start applying to get their vaccine.
Resources guide for California families
- San Joaquin County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Yolo County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Stanislaus County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Sacramento County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Where to find help in Placer County: A resource guide for struggling individuals and families
- El Dorado County Help: A resource guide for struggling families and individuals
- Northern California Help: A resource guide for struggling Families and individuals
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10:
Sacramento giving new funding to rental assistance | Dollars and Sense