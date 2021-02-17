Yolo County opens more vaccination clinics for seniors | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Yolo County announced Tuesday it is expanding its vaccination efforts to include all frontline workers in Phase 1B of California's vaccination framework.

Yolo County schedules more vaccination clinics for first shot

Yolo County has scheduled more vaccination clinics aimed at seniors 65 years old and above. The clinics are by appointment only, and are available for seniors with or without insurance. The clinics are scheduled for:

The state got 1.08 million doses this week and expects 1.28 million doses next week.

Yolo County announced Tuesday it is expanding its vaccination efforts to include all frontline workers in Phase 1B of California's vaccination framework. That means people working in education, childcare, emergency services, food and agriculture can all start applying to get their vaccine.

