32 state lawmakers pen letter requesting museums reopen | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

California lawmakers request Gov. Newsom reopen museums

Over 30 of the state's lawmakers have penned a letter to Gov. Newsom, asking him to reconsider reopening museums.

Currently, indoor museums remain closed in counties currently in the Purple Tier. The letter points out that "all indoor museums allow for a contactless visitor experience" and should be allowed to operate like malls and indoor retail, which currently allow 25% capacity under the Purple Tier.

Our museums are important educational & cultural institutions which provide low-risk, healing, & meaningful respite. Today, we’re sending this letter to @GavinNewsom urging his administration to allow museums to open their doors. pic.twitter.com/RYDEFZHmVS — Laura Friedman (@laurafriedman43) February 17, 2021

Gym that violated coronavirus health orders closes

A San Jose gym has closed after racking up nearly $1 million in fines for violating coronavirus health orders.

Santa Clara County health officials announced Wednesday that the owner of California Ripped Fitness had submitted a statement of compliance with public health regulations. The gym had ignored rules against indoor operations for months, defiantly posting window signs saying it was exercising its constitutional rights.

The county said it had received dozens of complaints. The county said it will work with the gym to resolve outstanding fines and warned that more fines were possible if the gym reopened.

